Short-Term Rental Ordinance Adopted in Boone Co.

The Boone County fiscal court adopted an ordinance related to licensing regulations for short-term rentals, such as those offered through platforms like Airbnb.

At the meeting, a Petersburg resident asked if the fiscal court would address a requirement about a 1,000 linear foot distance between such rentals. The resident argued that in Petersburg, the community is not big enough to accommodate such a request and that many of his rentals would be disqualified.

The resident argued further that the City of Florence excludes its Main Street area from such a requirement because properties are so close.

Commissioner Cathy Flaig did seem open to that idea, but Judge/Executive Gary Moore wanted more information, concerned about that many rentals in a small city.

Two other residents of Grove Point Drive in Oakbrook expressed concern about the increase in rentals in their community, complaining about parties and loud music.

"If we wanted to live next door to a motel we would have built a house on Dream Street," one resident said.

Judge Moore said that since that neighborhood is not in a zone not included in the ordinance, operators would have to apply for a conditional use permit. He said that the resident could complain about the residence, and then when the board of adjustments hears the request for a conditional use permit, it could be taken into consideration.

The fine for not being in compliance with the ordinance is $200 the first day, and $500 each day after that.

However, County Administrator Jeff Earlywine said the county constructed its ordinance in a meeting in early August, and both of the complaints at this meeting would require the county to have to go back to the drawing board and add things to the ordinance.

He said the second reading as presented was to set the licensing requirements. He told commissioners that the county's rules are just like the ones Florence set up, except for the fees, which are less in the county, and the appeal process.

Commissioners passed the ordinance.

In other business, Commissioner Flaig expressed concern that the state won't be clearing roads in the county this winter, and she asked what the plan would be.

Judge Moore said that there is an ongoing challenge in finding certified truck drivers.

Earlywine said that there is difficulty across the three Northern Kentucky counties covering the rural and secondary roads.

He said each of the three counties are experiencing the same challenges of hiring truck drivers and school bus drivers, and now they are going to have to figure out how to take care of the extra streets.

"The manpower is not there," Judge Moore said.

Boone Co. Schools Superintendent Matt Turner was also present at the meeting and said that the bus driver shortage has resulted in some drivers having to drive additional routes, with some elementary school students not being returned home until 5 p.m. or 5:15 p.m.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor