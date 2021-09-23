Unemployment Rate Drops in All Ky. Counties; NKY Rates Among Lowest

The unemployment rate fell in all 120 Kentucky counties in August, with Northern Kentucky counties seeing some of the lowest rates in the state.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, reported Thursday that rates in all counties dropped. None rose or stayed the same as the previous month.

In Northern Kentucky, Boone Co. recorded the lowest unemployment rate at 3.1%, down from 3.9% in July, and 4.6% a year earlier.

Kenton and Campbell counties saw their August rates drop to 3.3% from 4% the previous month. A year ago, Kenton was at 4.8% and Campbell was at 4.6%.

Statewide, the unemployment rate for August is 3.7%, down from 4.7% in July, 5.2% a year ago.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.7%. It was followed by Cumberland, Shelby, and Woodford counties at 2.8% each; Carlisle, Henry, Scott, Spencer, and Washington counties, 3.0% each; and Boone, Bourbon, Taylor, and Todd counties, 3.1% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.4%. It was followed by Martin County, 8.1%; Harlan County, 7.7%; Breathitt County, 7.5%; Leslie County, 6.9%; Letcher County, 6.7%; Carter County, 6.5%; Elliott County, 6.4%; Johnson County, 6.3%; and Floyd, Knott, and Lewis counties, 6.2% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.7% for August 2021, and 5.3% for the nation.

