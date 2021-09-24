New Covington Bishop to Be Installed Sept. 30

The new bishop of the Diocese of Covington will be ordained and installed on Thursday, Sept. 30, the diocese announced.

John C. Iffert was announced as Bishop-elect in July by Pope Francis, and will replace Bishop Roger Foys.

The ceremony for Iffert is planned for 3 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington. Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of the Archdiocese of Louisville will serve as principal consecrator at the ceremony.

Bishop Foys and Bishop Michael McGovern of the Diocese of Belleville, Ill., where Iffert served as vicar general, will serve as co-consecrators.

Admission is by ticket only, though the event will be live-streamed at covcathedral.com and the diocesan website covdio.org. A live broadcast of the ceremony will be available on EWTN and CatholicTV. Sacred Heart Radio, 740 AM, will broadcast a live audio.

Msgr. Gerald Twaddell, professor and chaplain at Thomas More University, will serve as commentator, detailing for viewers and listeners the events of the day.

Nearly 800 people are expected to attend the ceremony in St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, including bishops, clergy, religious, and lay faithful.

Witnessing the ordination and installation will be Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio (the pope’s representative) to the United States. Archbishop Kurtz will deliver the homily. Music will be provided by the Cathedral Basilica Bishop’s Choir, led by Dr. Gregory Schaffer, principal organist and choirmaster.

Bishop-elect Iffert will begin his service to the people of the diocese as their bishop after he is ordained and seated in the cathedra, the bishop's chair, during the ceremony.

"Together we will implore God’s mercy on this local Church and pray that I may be sealed and transformed — consecrated — to become a shepherd after the heart and pattern of Jesus the Good Shepherd and his devoted Apostles," Iffert said.

Foys was made bishop in Covington in 2002. He reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 this year.

Bishop-elect Iffert, 53, is a native of DuQuoin, Ill. and was ordained to the priesthood June 7, 1997.

Bishop-elect Iffert has served as a parish priest and on several diocesan posts and councils for the Diocese of Belleville, including Vicar Forane of first the East and then the North Central Vicariate; Co-Vicar for Priests; the College of Consultors, the Presbyteral Council, the Priest Personnel Board, the Diocesan Finance Council, the Catholic Service and Ministry Appeal Board, and the Board of Directors of Camp Ondessonk.

Bishop-elect Iffert’s family includes his parents, John and Mary Iffert, and two sisters, Kim and Kathy.

