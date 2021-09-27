Campbell Library Board Adds New Trustee

The Campbell County Public Library's board of trustees added a new member earlier this month.

Kelley Raleigh's term as a trustee begins Friday, October 1.

Additionally, board of trustees treasurer Jonathan Cullick was selected to serve a full term after joining the board to fulfill the remaining time left in the position when Carla Landon stepped down.

Cullick's full term also begins Oct. 1.

Both terms expire on Sept. 30, 2025.

“Kelley brings decades of leadership experience in the corporate sector to her role as trustee,” said Library Director J.C. Morgan. “Her skills and insight will be an excellent addition to our board.”

Raleigh, of Cold Spring, holds a master’s of business administration in marketing and a bachelor of arts in chemistry from the University of Tennessee. She has held leadership positions in corporations across the United States, including PepsiCo, Dannon Yogurt, Samsung, and currently, Zeitgeist Research.

Raleigh said that her background gives her a “vast array of transferable skills to help market and grow the (library) user base.”

“A public library is an investment into the future of the community it serves,” Raleigh said, adding that libraries can function as sources for inspiration, education and connectivity for the community.

A professor of English at Northern Kentucky University, Jonathan Cullick resides in Bellevue. He has worked at 28 middle and high schools across the region, and has taught at NKU since 2001.

The current board also includes Tracy Smith, president; Jessica Schweitzer, vice president; and Maggie Brown, secretary. Exiting the board is former vice president Christie Fillhardt.

“Christie’s departure comes at the end of her second four-year term. In that time, she has proven not only her passion for the library, but for the communities we serve,” Morgan said. “She has proved integral to the board and will be missed, but her legacy will surely live on.”

The board meets at 5:30 pm on the third Wednesday of each month. All board meetings are open to the public.

-Staff report

Photo provided