CFA Society Cincinnati Names New President

The chief investment officer at Journey Advisory Group was named president of the CFA Society of Cincinnati.

Eric Pettway, who works as the CIO at Journey, which has offices in Covington, Cincinnati, Texas, and California, will provide professional oversight to the more than 500 members of CFA Society Cincinnati in the areas of ethical and professional standards within the investment industry, as well as encourage ongoing professional development, and more, according to a news release.

“It is truly an honor to serve along with an exceptional group of peers to drive the important work of the CFA Society Cincinnati,” said Pettway, in the announcement. “I am excited to help grow the investment management acumen and resources in our region and look forward to working with my fellow CFA Society Cincinnati members.”

CFA Society Cincinnati is a membership organization that is an affiliate of the CFA Institute, a global, non-profit organization of financial analysts, portfolio managers and other investment professionals.

The Chartered Financial Analyst designation, or CFA charter, is widely considered the investment profession’s most rigorous credentialing program. Less than one in five candidates who begins the comprehensive program successfully becomes a CFA charterholder.

As chief investment officer for Journey Advisory Group, Pettway is responsible for strategic oversight of client portfolio assets, development of investment strategies and reducing risk in clients’ portfolios.

He has spent over twenty years in the investment industry and has been a senior portfolio manager and analyst for high and ultra-high net worth individuals and their families, as well as foundations and endowments.

Beyond his leadership role with the CFA Society Cincinnati, Pettway is a member of the investment committee for 4C for Children, a member of the finance committee for Saint Ursula Academy, serves on the Reese Fund Investment Board at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, and is a committee chair of the Rotary Club of Cincinnati.

