Elsmere Police, Advance Auto Parts Partner to Give Gift Certificates to Drivers

The Elsmere Police Department and Advance Auto Parts announced a partnership designed to increase vehicle safety for drivers in the community.

The partnership was announced Friday at the auto supply chain's Elsmere store (3715 Dixie Highway).

Advance’s store team presented Police Chief Joseph Maier and police officers with an Advance gift card donation of $1,500 as part of the program. Elsmere Police officers will distribute $25 Advance gift cards to local motorists to help recipients with repairs to vehicle headlights, taillights or other minor vehicle safety issues.

Motorists receiving a gift card may use the card at any Advance location in northern Kentucky or online at AdvanceAutoParts.com.

“Our Elsmere store team is incredibly excited to join forces with Elsmere Police to promote safe vehicle operations,” said Matt Phillips, Advance’s vice president of operations. “The importance of safety on roadways is paramount, and we look forward to this unique collaboration with Chief Maier and the entire Elsmere Police Department to help residents with repairs to their vehicles.”

"Increasing and enhancing vehicle safety is a major focus of our department," said Chief Maier. "We are thrilled that Advance Auto Parts shares that focus and is stepping up with this unique program that will definitely make Elsmere a safer place to live, work and visit."

Advance operates 34 stores in the greater Cincinnati market, including six in northern Kentucky.

-Staff report

Image via Facebook