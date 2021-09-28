Fulfillment Center Looks to Hire 3,000 for Holiday Season

Radial, an e-commerce company with fulfillment centers in the Richwood/Walton area, is looking to add 3,000 entry-level workers for the holiday season.

Seasonal workers will process online orders, including picking, sorting, packing and shipping.

At the fulfillment centers in Richwood, seasonal workers will have the chance to work with some of the world's top brands including rue21 and more. Workers will source orders and send them to their final destinations using Radial's technology, fulfillment, and transportation solutions.

“Peak is a crucial time for our clients; year-over-year, the demands on ecommerce increase, making the jobs we are looking to fill absolutely essential,” said Sabrina Wnorowski, Radial's vice president of human resources. “We pride ourselves on the fun and engaging culture we create at each site and our people truly are the greatest assets at Radial. We are pleased to be able to open so many positions for seasonal employment in the community and look forward to having local talent join our team during such an exciting time of year.”

The company said that health and safety are a priority, particularly in regards to COVID-19.

Seasonal workers at the Northern Kentucky locations will be eligible for competitive hourly wages and opportunities for overtime, the company said.

For individuals seeking long-term employment, Radial plans to offer significant opportunities to convert into full-time positions this year.

The location addresses of Radial’s fulfillment centers in Richwood, Kentucky area are:

40 Logistics Blvd. Walton

30 Transport Dr., Walton

To learn more about the seasonal job openings in Richwood, Kentucky, visit Radial's career page.

Hiring Event

Adecco, a talent advisory and solutions company, is hosting two hiring events in Northern Kentucky to help fill Radial's fulfillment center roles. Adecco career experts will be available to assist with the application process and answer questions. In accordance with local and CDC guidelines, health and safety measures will be observed throughout the events. Candidates at any experience level are encouraged to apply.

The job fairs are planned for Tuesday, October 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Adecco's local branch (6900 Houston Rd., Florence) and Thursday, October 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Adecco's Onsite location at Radial (40 Logistics Blvd., Walton).

-Staff report