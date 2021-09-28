Haunted Trail Returns to Kenton Co.; Volunteers Needed

Halloween Happenings Haunted Halloween Trail returns to Kenton County's Middleton-Mills Park in Covington on Friday, October 15.

The annual fright runs from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Haunted Halloween Trail is a quarter-mile long filled with fright. The recommended age is six years old and above, but it is at the parent’s discretion whether or not their child is age appropriate for the Haunted Halloween Trail, the county said in a news release. \

The purpose of the trail is to scare.

Admission is either a non-perishable food or personal care item donation for Be Concerned or $1 per person.

At 10 p.m. the gate at the entrance will close.

Everyone in line before this time will be able to walk the trail.

There is a shelter house at the end of the Haunted Trail where "survivors" may wish to sample complimentary Bat’s Blood (punch) served by Ghostesses. Concessions will be available through Northern Kentucky Baseball. There will be a hayride shuttle that will take participants back to their vehicles.

Middleton-Mills Park is located at 3415 Mills Rd., Covington.

Kenton County Parks & Recreation is in need of volunteers to help set up and work the trail the night of the event. Ghosts, goblins, witches and creatures are requested to help frighten those attending.

KCP&R is requesting adult volunteers.

Children, over the age of 13, with adults are permitted but the adult must remain with the child throughout the event.

Areas that need help include:

Setting up and work the event

Directing traffic and parking

Managing the haunters and sound effects on the trail

Decorating the shelter house and setting up the graveyard

Managing check-in

