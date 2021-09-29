Kenton Jail to Host Hiring Event Friday

Jobs are available at the Kenton Co. Detention Center, which is hosting a hiring event on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

There are front desk, booking officer, home incarceration officer, and deputy positions available.

The jail, located in South Covington, will offer tours and discussions every thirty minutes to interested applicants.

Candidates will be guided through the application process and what necessary paperwork is required. There will be computers available for those who wish to apply.

The Kenton County Detention Center, in a news release, said that it offers competitive starting salary with annual step increases, immediate health care benefits with vision and dental, training and staff development, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.

The Kenton County Detention Center is located at 3000 Decker Crane Lane in Covington.

To learn more about careers at the Kenton County Detention Center and to apply, visit http://bit.ly/KCDCcareers.

-Staff report