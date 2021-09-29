Newport Company Paints Kings Island's Eiffel Tower Ahead of 50th Anniversary

A Newport company is back at Kings Island painting the famed Eiffel Tower replica for the third time in just over three decades.

Baynum Painting is helping the Mason, Oh. amusement park's notable structure shine in anticipation of Kings Island's fiftieth anniversary next year.

The park opened in 1972. Its moist famous rollercoaster, the Beast, is what landed Baynum its role as an expert in painting amusement park attractions. After painting Sunlight Pool at Cincinnati's Coney Island, Baynum was referred to Kings Island.

"In 1987 we secured the contract to paint our first ever rollercoaster, which was the Beast," said Chris Baynum, founder and president of the company, which is located on Saratoga Street. "We didn't know what we were doing. I don't know how it worked, but it worked out great."

The park liked the work, which took six months and 4,000 gallons of stains, Baynum said.

"We kind of made our mark in the industry," he said.

Afterwards, Baynum made a flyer and sent it to amusement parks saying that company specializes in painting rollercoasters.

"It took off and never stopped," he said.

Hundreds of coasters and amusements parks later, Baynum's company has painted across the world.

The company painted the Eiffel Tower at Kings Island first in 1988 and again in 2006 before starting on its current effort there. Baynum is using the same crew led by the Hopkins family, three generations of specialty painters.