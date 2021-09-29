Resurfacing Project on AA Highway to Begin Next Week

A resurfacing project is set to begin next week on a section of the AA Highway (Ky. 9) in Campbell Co.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said that work begins Monday, Oct. 4 on AA between Shadow Lake Drive and Steffen Lane/Town Drive.

Work is expected to take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day through Oct. 15, depending on weather.

Some nighttime weekend work may take place as well.

Lane closures are possible.

-Staff report

Image via PDS