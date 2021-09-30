After 31 Years and 6 Judges/Executive, Bailey Retires at Kenton Co.

Ralph Bailey will turn 90 years old in November, meaning that more than a third of his life has been spent in service to the Kenton County government.

Bailey, who has worked for the county for 31 years, is retiring.

The announcement was made at a recent Kenton County fiscal court meeting.

Starting in 1990 as assistant county administrator, Bailey eventually served as county administrator under Judge/Executive Clyde Middleton.

In 1999, Bailey became a part-time special projects manager.

In addition to Middleton, Bailey served judges/executive Biz Cain, Dick Murgatroyd, Ralph Drees, Steve Arlinghaus, and Kris Knochelmann, the current judge/executive.

Some of the major projects that Bailey contributed to during his tenure with the county includes overseeing the Golf Courses of Kenton County, the construction and management of the Kenton County Justice Center and adjacent parking structure, the remodeling of and addition to Kenton County Animal Services, the construction of the Kenton County Detention Center, the Kenton County Administration building move, and more.

“My time with Kenton County has been very enjoyable,” said Bailey, in a news release. “It’s truly been a pleasure working with the various Fiscal Court members and County employees.”

“Ralph is Kenton County’s class act and a great asset for our team,” said Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “On behalf of the entire county, thank you to Ralph for all of his tremendous work. He sets the standard for the type of person we should all aspire to be.”

Bailey began his professional career in 1953 when he started working for Sears in Dayton, Ohio. He was promoted to store manager in 1967, and transferred to the store in Cincinnati's Price Hill.

Ultimately, he became store manager in Florence in 1978.

He became involved with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, serving as a board member, as vice chairman, and, in 1982, as chairman. In these roles, he helped establish “Threshold 21” which funded economic development and served as a forerunner for the Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED).

He also served on the board of directors and on the Governmental Affairs Committee for the Kentucky State Chamber of Commerce. He received the Walter L. Pieshel Award from the Northern Kentucky Chamber for outstanding Community Service.

Bailey has been a member of Rotary International since the early 1970s. He also served on various boards and organizations, including the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky (then known as Kenton/Boone Cable TV), as an executive board member of the Kenton County Boys and Girls Club, the board of advisors to the president of Thomas More University, and the YMCA Metropolitan board of directors.

He received awards from the Covington Rotary Club, the Fort Mitchell Country Club, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Northern Kentucky Leadership Foundation, and the St. Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. He is also a Kentucky Colonel.

Bailey was born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1931.

He married his wife, Patricia, in 1953 and has three children: Craig, Douglas, and Carol Willman. He has six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is a proud 1953 graduate of Miami University.

As for his thoughts on retirement, Bailey said, “After working for Sears for 36 years and 31 years for Kenton County, I’m just looking forward to having some time that I can just do whatever I want to do.”

Because of his impact on the community, Kenton County is collecting well wishes for Bailey. If you’d like to share a special memory or comment, you can visit the Kenton County website at: https://bit.ly/3Ck6SyI.

-Staff report