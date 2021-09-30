PHOTOS: New Bishop Ordained and Installed in Diocese of Covington

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington celebrated the ordination and installation of Bishop John C. Iffert as the eleventh Bishop of the Diocese of Covington. The ceremony took place Thursday, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption.

The event can be viewed on the Cathedral’s website and the diocesan website.

Nearly 800 people were expected to attend the ceremony in St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, including bishops, clergy, religious, and lay faithful. Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, of Louisville, was the Principal Consecrator of Bishop-elect Iffert.

Bishop Roger Foys, who is the tenth Bishop of Covington and Bishop Michael McGovern of Belleville served as Co-consecrators.

Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio (the pope’s representative) to the United States, witnessed the ordination and installation. Archbishop Kurtz delivered the homily.

Music was provided by the Cathedral Basilica Bishop’s Choir, led by Dr. Gregory Schaffer, principal organist and choirmaster.

"Together we will implore God’s mercy on this local Church and pray that I may be sealed and transformed — consecrated — to become a shepherd after the heart and pattern of Jesus the Good Shepherd and his devoted Apostles," Iffert said.

Bishop Iffert succeeds Bishop Foys, who was consecrated and installed as the Bishop of Covington on July 15, 2002.

Bishop Iffert, 53, was serving as the Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia of the Diocese of Belleville when he was appointed bishop of Covington on July 13, 2021. He is a native of DuQuoin, Illinois and was ordained to the priesthood June 7, 1997.

Bishop Iffert has served as a parish priest and on several diocesan posts and councils for the Diocese of Belleville, including Vicar Forane of first the East and then the North Central Vicariate; Co-Vicar for Priests; the College of Consultors, the Presbyteral Council, the Priest Personnel Board, the Diocesan Finance Council, the Catholic Service and Ministry Appeal Board, and the Board of Directors of Camp Ondessonk.

Bishop Iffert’s family includes his parents, John and Mary Iffert, and two sisters, Kim and Kathy.

-Staff report

-Photos by Connor Wall, Associate Editor