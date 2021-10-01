Newport City Manager Delivers State of the City Address

Newport City Manager Tom Fromme delivered his State of the City address last Wednesday at the Newport Business Association's monthly luncheon held at the B&B Riverboats Rivers Edge Event Center.

"We have a lot of great things going on in the city," Fromme said before highlighting some of the difficulties the city faced such as the COVID-19 pandemic and how busy people have become in today's society.

Overall, Fromme's report was favorable - citing the amount amount of new development in the last 15-years, the stable elected and staff leadership, the A+ rating on the city's financials that was maintained through the pandemic, and the large amount invested in infrastructure repairs over the past 9-years.

One initiative Fromme highlighted was Newport's action on purchasing vacant and foreclosed property in the city as a way to maintain structures and revitalize neighborhoods. Fromme said this initiative has been very successful thus far.

Two challenges on the horizon for Newport are the number of service calls responding to rental properties, and the growing costs of pension contributions.

Fromme said he suspects about 80 percent of service calls are responding to rental properties, a citizen-base that does not pay taxes into the city unless they are employed within Newport which is causing the price of service calls to rise. He also mentioned that currently Newport is contributing 50 percent of a pensioned-worker's annual salary into their pension funds, and he suspects that the city could eventually be contributing 100 percent or more.

Fromme suggested the consolidation of services amongst cities could be a viable solution moving forward, citing the success of the consolidated countywide dispatch system.

Fromme stated that Newport's list of accomplishments in 2020 included the expansion of the Newport Police Department citywide camera system; receiving a FEMA Safer Grant for three replacement firefighters; continued street and sidewalk repair, resurfacing, and reconstruction; improvements to the design of US27; the creation and administration of COVID assistance grants for more than 80 businesses; beginning the public input process to update Newport's comprehensive plan; and more.

Fromme then highlighted specific developments across Newport such as the Ovation mixed-use site, the remodeled Newport on the Levee, the PromoWest entertainment venue, The Tailor Lofts apartments, the Skypoint luxury condos, the Newport Racing and Gaming facility, and more.

Fromme concluded his presentation with Newport's goals for 2021 - which include strengthening the city's reserves, finishing the updates for the city's comprehensive plan update, continuing progress on streets and infrastructure projects, continuing ongoing public safety efforts, continuing development projects in the city, and pursuing vacant properties and delinquent taxes.

