NKY Officers Graduate from State Sergeant's Academy

Officers from Northern Kentucky are among the 21 new graduates of the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training's Academy of Police Supervision (APS).

APS, also called the sergeant’s academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.

“Your commitment to leading your fellow officers is exemplary, and I know the work you have done over the past three weeks has prepared you to lead them with honor and integrity,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Thank you for all you do for your agency and for the commonwealth.”

APS was launched in 2003 as one of DOCJT’s illustrious leadership courses aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth. The training program is a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival and public speaking.

“The APS program is an invaluable first step in leadership training, and I am excited to see how you will take this knowledge back to your departments and use it to encourage and strengthen the ranks you lead,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek.

The Department of Criminal Justice Training is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.

APS Class 87 graduates from NKY and their agencies are:

Sgt. James Ayres

Cincinnati/N. KY Airport Police Department

Sgt. Dustin Bowling

Boone Co. Sheriff

Sgt. Kenneth Christian

Boone Co. Sheriff

Sgt. Chris Collins

Williamstown Police Department

Sgt. Jeffrey D. Cook

Covington Police Department

Sgt. Daniel A. Delaney

Newport Police Department

Sgt. Jason W. Mcerlane

Covington Police Department

Sgt. Joseph Moffett

Independence Police Department

Sgt. Michael D. Winkler

Edgewood Police Department

-Staff report