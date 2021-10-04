NorthKey Receives $5 Million to Address Substance Abuse, Mental Health

NorthKey is among five community mental health centers (CMHCs) statewide to receive part of more than $21.4 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSA).

The funding will be used to address the needs of individuals who have serious emotional disturbance or serious mental illness, as well as a substance use disorder, an announcement said.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), in an announcement, said that he championed two bipartisan funding bills which included the money awarded last week.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement (CRRS) Act provided the funding.

Covington-based NorthKey will receive $5 million.

“While Kentuckians worked to contain the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year-and-a-half, we also saw a tragic rise in mental health and substance abuse disorders. That’s why, when I led several major rescue bills to passage last year, I prioritized funding for treatment programs to combat these twin crises,” said McConnell. “As we work to put the pandemic behind us, we must also address the rise in mental illness and addiction that has occurred alongside it. With today’s grant announcement, we are helping provide revolutionary prevention, treatment, and mental health services that will benefit the whole Commonwealth.”

“The CMHC grant is especially important as the pandemic has continued to dramatically impact the sense of well-being and mental health of our community in Northern Kentucky. It is our sincere hope to support the restoration and recovery of our community by making mental health and substance abuse services more readily available with an emphasis on providing more mobile services available at the door of clients or through expanded telehealth services. We express our sincere gratitude to Senator McConnell for his efforts in providing this grant funding to the Northern Kentucky community,” said Dr. Owen Nichols, CEO of NorthKey Community Care.

-Staff report