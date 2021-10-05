Boone Co. Library Sees Circulation Increase During Pandemic; Paving Bids Awarded

The Boone County Public Library was the topic of conversation at the Boone County fiscal court meeting.

Library Director Carrie Hermann said that circulation increased 97 percent during the pandemic as the library worked to continue to serve the community even while restricted by COVID-19.

Hermann also said that the library partnered with Boone County Parks to create StoryWalks for families to go to parks and read books along paths.

In other business, the fiscal court awarded the bid for the annual paving program in the Florence area to Riegler Blacktop for $550,698.

It was explained that the county designed the annual program in a different manner, dividing the area to be paved and milled into four quadrants. Florence was the first to be placed out for bid.

Riegler Blacktop also was awarded the bid for paving and milling in the Walton-Union area at a cost of $249,530.

A resolution awarded the bid for asphalt paving and milling in the Hebron area to Paul Michels and Sons for $615,710.

The extension of First Financial Drive project was awarded to Riegler Blacktop. This is to connect two sections of the road behind Gold Star Chili and Forcht Bank to provide access to the new office for driver's licenses. There were five bids, and the low bid was $364,103.81, 40,000 below the engineer's estimate. Once finished, there will be two ways in and out, but one will be signalized.

