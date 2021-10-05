Covington Man Faces Rape Charge in Boone Co.

A Covington man was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of first degree rape (incapable of consent/physically helpless).

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported that Jonathan A. Davis, 20, of Covington (Latonia), accepted an invitation to play cards with a woman and several of her friends at the home of one of the woman's friends in Burlington.

According to the report, Davis showed up late Saturday night to the home already intoxicated and stayed into Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office said that those in attendance socialized for several hours before going to bed.

But the woman who invited Davis to the event told the sheriff's office on Sunday that she awoke from a deep sleep and found Davis had pulled down her pants and was having sex with her.

The woman reportedly told Davis to stop and he fled from the home.

The sheriff's office was contacted on Sunday and told about the alleged rape.

Detectives later obtained several admissions from Davis, the sheriff's office said, where he admitted to knowing that the victim was asleep when he first began to have sexual intercourse with her. Davis also stated that “something came over him” and that he was ashamed and sorry for taking advantage of the victim.

On Tuesday morning, detectives arrested and charged Davis with rape. He is lodged at the Boone County Detention Center and is being held on $250,000 cash bond.

-Staff report

Photo provided