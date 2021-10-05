New Firefighters Join Florence Department

Seven new firefighters took the oath of office as administered by Florence Mayor Diane Whalen.

Holly Bowman, Nathan Dietz, Danielle Eilerman, Cory Garnett, Ryan Petronio, Taylor Schooler, and Josh Willoughby have all joined the Florence Fire Department.

They received their helmets from Fire Chief Rodney Wren at a recent city council meeting.

Mayor Whalen said the city has had five retirements in the department recently, and the city has increased staff in the last two months since Chief Wren has been at the city, so the department needed to replace some members and add others.

Bowman, Eilerman, Garnet, Schooler, and Willoughby are firefighter/paramedics, and Dietz and Petronio are firefighter/EMTs.

It is the first time that the city has hired four new female firefighters at one time.

In other business, Mayor Whalen announced that the Fall Cleanup will be October 11 through October 17, and items can be dropped off at the site on Tanners Lane.

Trick or treat hours will be October 31, from 6 to 8 pm. The city will host a drive through trick or treat on October 26, from 5 to 7 pm at the Y'alls Stadium. Information is on the website.

The mayor announced that the deadline for the survey to gauge public opinion on the future of the city's aquatic center has passed and now the company has the returned surveys. On October 26 the results will be announced.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Top photo: Zeke Willoughby, 7, tries on his dad's new helmet (RCN)