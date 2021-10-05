Sober Living Home Returns as Issue in Lakeside Park Meeting

The issue of a sober living house opening in Lakeside Park returned to the city last week.

More than a dozen residents attended a meeting at the city building to learn more about Oxford House, which is opening another Northern Kentucky home in Lakeside Park at 109 Farmcrest Court.

The meeting was scheduled to be informational for residents and council members to learn what city attorney Greg Voss was able to learn about Oxford House and how other cities have dealt with the national enterprise.

Oxford House intends for its homes to be run by its residents as a self-supporting and sustaining operation. The new location will be the third in Lakeside Park

There are two Oxford Houses that operate in Erlanger, and one in each of Covington, Ludlow, and Ft. Wright. There are three in Florence, and one each in Fort Thomas and Newport.

At last week's meeting in Lakeside Park, residents were not permitted to comment.

Before the meeting, Mayor David Jansing was asked what the best way of communicating with the city would be, and he said to come to the city council meetings.

Voss, the city attorney, told residents about a case out of Baton Rouge, La. where the city tried to limit the people in an Oxford House, but the people who live in the Oxford House have to be counted as a family unit, by law. The city was not successful.

Oxford House says that its homes can have six to fifteen people.

"Everyone told me that Oxford House is a gold standard," Voss said. "In Baton Rouge, they had to provide reasonable accommodation. What they wanted wasn't sufficient."

Voss said that he was told that there are several agencies doing similar work as Oxford House, but the cities have less trouble with Oxford House.

There is also not a path forward through zoning to prevent the homes from operating, Voss said.

Voss told council that if the city would restrict the family unit, it would have to restrict all family units.

Cities across the country have tried and failed to restrict the sober living homes, Voss said.

Councilman Paul Markgraf lives directly across the street from one of the other Oxford Houses, where women are housed, and he said that men are dropped off in the middle of the night, usually by a vehicle with the radio blaring, and they walk around to the back of the house. Then they are either picked up at 7 a.m. by another vehicle with a loud radio, or they have parked on a cul-de-sac.

Markgraf said that he walks in his neighborhood and before Oxford House arrived, he would rarely see garbage or trash, but now he will see 50 or more cigarette butts in the road or gutter in front of the house. He said it is very disturbing to hear someone coming down the street, and not know what was going to happen.

These are the things, he said, that the city needs to address.

"It is very frustrating," Markgraf said. "I came to the conclusion that there isn't a darn thing I can do except to live with it and look out for my 81- and 83-year old neighbors who leave their garage door up once in a while."

After Voss's report the meeting was adjourned and residents started to speak out.

"The amount of information you have given us is minimal," resident Dave Hellman said. "We're not getting any answers! We're supposed to sit back and take it, and I'm not interested in sitting back and taking it! We all support this recovery thing. There is not a single person in this room who doesn't support this recovery."

"You have lied to us or hidden things from us," a woman said. "We are good people! What is it you want from us?"

Mayor Jansing said that he wasn't hiding anything from them. The city, he said, is hoping to form a task force to tighten up the application process.

Jansing said that he talked to the owner of the property on Farmcrest where the Oxford House will operate and was told that a fifth bedroom added to the basement was done with a permit, but that some other remodeling work had not been. Owner Anthony Stoeber, Jansing said, will have to seek approval from Planning & Development Services.

Jansing also said that he wants to go back to an idea from the last meeting of creating a registry of rentals in the city, and to get names, addresses and phone numbers of those who own the rentals.

Jansing said that he was told by an Oxford House representative that three men and a child would be living in the Farmcrest house.

