NKY Residents to Compete on Sunday's Episode of "Supermarket Sweep"

Two people from Northern Kentucky will appear on Sunday's episode of Supermarket Sweep on ABC (WCPO/channel 9)/

The network announced that "Team Fruit Salad" includes Matthew Gillispie, of Union, and Rose Koehler, of Independence. They are one of six teams competing on Sunday's episode of the series, a revival of the 1990s hit show in which pairs of "grocery shoppers" compete for prizes and money.

Ultimately, the teams compete against each other for the chance to become the winning duo to play in the “Super Sweep,” a race against the clock to find five products in order to win $100,000.

The show is hosted by comedian Leslie Jones.

-Staff report