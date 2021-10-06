Villa Madonna Utilizes New Fund to Secure its Legacy

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky is now managing the newly established Villa Madonna Academy Fund, which supports academic excellence and a continued legacy of service with the school's students.

“We are honored to partner with Villa Madonna Academy, one of Northern Kentucky’s high-quality education institutions with a strong heritage that dates back to 1904,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds President. “Fund partnerships are a great way for schools to grow awareness and fundraising support for their mission, while knowing that Horizon Community Funds provides sound fiduciary oversight and administrative support of the fund.”

Villa Madonna Academy is a private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school that was built on the Benedictine values of reverence, respect, hospitality, prayer, peace, and service. The school’s approach to customized academics, inclusive extracurricular activities, religious instruction, and community service broadens students’ life experiences while instilling confidence, respect, and a sense of community.

“Villa Madonna Academy is excited to partner with Horizon Community Funds as we continue the mission and vision of the Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery,” said Villa Madonna Academy Executive Director Pamela McQueen. “With a history of academic excellence, spiritual growth, and values of hospitality, service, and scholarship, we celebrate this legacy here in our community.”

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky.

For more information or to make a gift to the Villa Madonna Academy Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552.

-Staff report