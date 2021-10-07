Florence Man Wins $250,000 Ky. Lottery Scratch-Off Jackpot

Persistence paid off for a Florence man after purchasing a $250,000-winning Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous bought, a "Kentucky Jackpot" ticket on Sunday while at the Kroger on US Hwy 42 in Union.

It was the only Kentucky Jackpot ticket that he bought that day, but told lottery officials that he plays the lottery often.

He was at home with his wife when he scratched off the ticket. It was the last row on the game where he discovered he matched the number 36.

It was then that he revealed the game’s $250,000 top prize.

“I reacted a little different than usual and she thought something was wrong,” he said. “It was a nice surprise.”

“I quickly signed into my Kentucky Lottery account and scanned the ticket. That’s when I saw ‘Congratulations you won $250,000',” he said.

“My persistence has finally paid off. I’m a regular player and the Kentucky Lottery has been good to us,” he told lottery officials.

The Boone County man drove to Louisville the next day to claim his ticket.

After taxes, he received a check for $177,500.

Once the check was deposited in the bank, he shared the news with his two sons by texting them a picture of the ticket.

They were both happy for him and one told him, “You better buy mom something nice.”

He told officials the "something nice" is going to be a new car.

Kroger will receive $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.

-Staff report