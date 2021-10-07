Southgate Mayor Elected 1st VP of Ky. League of Cities

Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg was elected first vice president of the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), the advocacy organization announced this week.

The KLC board of directors election was Wednesday.

Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott, president of KLC, administered the oath of office to Hamberg and Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes, who was elected second vice president.

As first vice president, Mayor Hamberg will help lead the organization and shape its legislative advocacy for the 2022 General Assembly session, an announcement said.

"I am looking forward to advancing our KLC mission through direct interaction and furthering our legislative agenda for the betterment of all of our cities and the commonwealth," Hamberg said. “It is an honor to serve the League and to represent the cities that make our state and organization strong and prosperous.”

Hamberg was elected mayor of the Campbell County city in 2007 and served since. He joined the KLC insurance services board in 2011, the board of directors in 2013, and became a member of the executive board last year.

KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney thanked Mayor Hamberg for his dedication to local government and his commitment to the League’s mission.

“The League and our members have gained a lot from Mayor Hamberg over the ten years that he has been a part of the organization, and I look forward to his continued contributions,” Chaney said. “KLC believes local decisions are best made at the local level, and Mayor Hamberg’s knowledge and expertise will only help strengthen that message.”

The Kentucky League of Cities is a nonprofit member organization that has served Kentucky cities and municipal organizations since 1927. The League provides cities various services, including legislative advocacy, legal guidance, training, economic development, financing, and research.

-Staff report