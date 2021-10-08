Former Bengals to Take Part in COVID Vaccination Clinic at Holmes

Former players from the Cincinnati Bengals will take part in a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Holmes High School in Covington on Saturday, October 16.

The event is part of a campaign by the NFL Alumni Health in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and locally, the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

At Holmes, participants will meet former Bengals stars Anthony Munoz, Jim Breech, David Fulcher, Solomon Wilcots, Robert Jackson, and David Wilkins.

The event will also have food, music, and giveaways.

“When the NFL and CDC asked us to host the event, we were thrilled to do so,” said Steve Divine, interim director of health and director of environmental health and safety at NKY Health. “Getting vaccinated is essential for protecting both your individual health and that of those around you, as well as helping us all get back to a ‘normal’ life – especially with the Delta variant. Hopefully this event will help both those who have had trouble getting access as well as those who need a little extra push in making up their mind to get a shot.”

About the event

Free to anyone 12 and older, no matter where you live.

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In the Holmes Fieldhouse (gym) at 2500 Madison Ave.

All three vaccines available, plus boosters. (To check booster eligibility, click here. If you get the first of a two-shot dose, an appointment will be made for the second shot.)

Divine said that Northern Kentucky continues to lag a bit in vaccination rates from where it needs to be, especially in the younger populations. While approximately 70 percent of the entire eligible population has been given at least one shot, that drops to about 50 percent for individuals between 12 and 40 years old.

Covington’s rates range widely, depending upon neighborhood, but the city ranks in the upper half of rates in the region. But its rates are way below where the city wants to be.

Covington’s goal remains 100 percent for those eligible to be vaccinated, Mayor Joe Meyer said.

“The pandemic has been hard on us all,” Meyer said. “In Covington, we have neither the time nor the inclination for controversy and debate. We just want our people healthy and safe, our kids in school, everybody back to work, shoppers in our stores, people eating and drinking in our restaurants and bars, and people comfortable interacting with each other without fear of spreading this disease. I strongly encourage everybody who isn’t vaccinated to show up Oct. 16.”

-Staff report