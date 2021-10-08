Roebling Bridge to Remain Closed to End of 2021

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge will remain closed until the end of the year, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday, though the state agency said it would reopen by the end of 2021.

The historic span connecting Covington to Cincinnati over the Ohio River has been closed to vehicular traffic since February 15. It was originally expected to reopen in November.

The repair and preservation project needs more time to be completed, KYTC said after determining that additional repairs were needed.

Those additional repairs include the replacement of expansion joints on the northern approach, KYTC said.

One of two pedestrian walkways have remained open during the process, and that will continue to be the case, the announcement said.

While the bridge will reopen by year's end, KYTC also said that some work will take place in the spring of 2022, requiring a lane closure.

The 154-year-old bridge also was closed in April 2019 as a safety precaution after sandstone fragments broke from the east side of the north tower when a car crashed into it. Temporary netting was installed, and the bridge was reopened in August of that year. KYTC and the State Historic Preservation Office representatives developed a project that addressed several issues to preserve and protect the structure for future generations.

The $4.7 million project was awarded to Lithko Restoration Technologies, LLC. The project includes masonry work and the repair and replacement of sections of sandstone on the north and south anchorages and towers.

Other work includes minor deck and sidewalk repair.

The Roebling Bridge carries approximately 8,100 vehicles a day.

Drivers can use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (Ky. 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (U.S. 27) as a detour.

-Staff report