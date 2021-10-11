Boone Library Opens Dinosaur Exhibit

The Boone County Public Library is hosting a dinosaur event at its main branch (1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington) through January 9.

The exhibit was created by Minnesota Children's Museum for children ages 3-10 and allows children and adults to explore dinosaur habitats to better understand how these large animals lived. Visitors will also use inquiry skills to examine what the dinosaurs left behind. \

Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice transports families back to the Cretaceous Period (145 – 65 million years ago), the time when dinosaurs last lived on earth.

Children will go face-to-face with the prehistoric world and meet dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes.

The exhibit features two environments and a variety of activities.

The Field Research Station allows children to step into the role of paleontologist by uncovering fossils with brushes and creating drawings of the dinosaur environment using fossil rubbings and tracings.

