Lt. Gov. to Visit St. Henry to Celebrate Its Blue Ribbon Honor
Mon, 10/11/2021 - 16:22 RCN Newsdesk
Kentucky's lieutenant governor will visit St. Henry District High School on Tuesday.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is visiting the state's 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools, as designated by the U.S. Department of Education.
Locally, St. Henry in Erlanger and Blessed Sacrament in Ft. Mitchell were among those earning the honor.
Coleman will be at St. Henry on Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m.
Coleman will also congratulate St. henry's Future Problem-Solving Team, which finished in second place in world competition earlier this year.
-Staff report