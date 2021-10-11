NKU Among "Best of the Best" for LGBT Students, Report Says

Northern Kentucky University receive five out of five stars in an annual ranking by Campus Pride, analyzing the campus's experience for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender students.

The university was graded on a series of inclusion-related issues including policy, support and institutional commitment, student life, and safety.

NKU was also named Campus Pride’s Best of the Best LGBTQ-Colleges and Universities for a second straight year. NKU was the only Cincinnati-area higher education institution recognized and was one of 30 institutions recognized across the country.

“Being awarded for our efforts for the past several years is a tremendous feeling,” said Bonnie Meyer, director of NKU’s LGBTQA+ Student Initiatives. “This accomplishment

wasn't the work of one person or even one office. It was many people and offices coming together for a common goal of keeping NKU a safe and LBGTQ-inclusive place. However, there is still more work to be done.”

This is not the first time NKU has been acknowledged for its efforts of being a safe LGBTQ-inclusive community. NKU received its first five-star rating in 2020. Programs and resources that assisted NKU achieve its five-star rating included inclusive housing options for LBGTQ students, allowing students to change their name, pronouns and gender identity on university records, and a European LGBTQ study abroad program, a news release said.

“At NKU, we are intentional about creating and maintaining an inclusive campus where students have a sense of belonging and feel safe. It is significantly important that we create a campus environment where students of all gender identities and sexual orientations feel valued, respected and welcome,” said NKU’s Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Darryl Peal. “We are proud that NKU will serve as a model for LGBTQ inclusivity for the entire nation.”

-Staff report