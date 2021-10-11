Reforest NKY: Dayton's Sargeant Park

New trees are coming to Dayton.

Reforest NKY is scheduled for Saturday, October 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dayton's Sargeant Park (999 Covert Run Pike) with volunteer shifts from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each shift can accommodate up to 40 volunteers. Parking will be limited so participants are asked to car-pool.

The annual event is organized by the Northern Kentucky Urban and Community Forestry Council to restore Kentucky’s native woodlands. This reforestation project is responsible for planting thousands of tree seedlings and saplings on previously mowed properties in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties, an announcement said.

This event is an opportunity for public education and awareness about the importance of trees in the region.

Trees and forests provide significant, measurable benefits to our communities by improving the environment, economy, and our quality of life, the announcement said.

Over the past 13 years, more than 40 acres of land have been planted with native woodland trees and over 2,500 volunteers have participated in Reforest NKY.

To register, click here.

To learn more about Reforest NKY or the Northern Kentucky Urban and Community Forestry Council, visit nkyurbanforestry.wildapricot.org.

-Staff report