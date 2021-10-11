Three to Be Inducted Into NKY Sports Hall of Fame

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will induct three new members at its upcoming monthly event.

WXIX-TV (FOX 19) sports director Joe Danneman will speak at the event.

Danneman is a graduate of Covington Catholic High School.

This month's inductees include:

Bob Saalfeld played basketball for three years at Holy Cross High School and was a starter his junior and senior years. In 1967, he was named All-District and averaged 14.1 points-per-game and 10.2 rebounds.

The following season he was named All-Region Honorable Mention. He was Most Valuable Player at the Newport Catholic Invitational in 1968 and was awarded a scholarship to Thomas More College (now University).

In 1981, Saalfeld initiated and led an effort to start the athletic program at St. Cecilia School. That first-year program included basketball, soccer, volleyball and cheerleading.

Later that same year, he coordinated an effort with the YMCA to start a soccer league in Independence.

Mike Holtz coached baseball at Holy Cross High School and was named 9th Region Baseball Coach of the Year four times (2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012).

He led two teams to berths in the state All-A Baseball Tournament, with a runner-up finish in 2009. In 2012 he reached the semi-finals.

His teams won three Northern Kentucky Conference championships, and appeared in four 9th Regional Tournaments with a 2003 runner-up finish.

Presently, Holtz is principal at Holy Cross where he’s won over 200 high school baseball games and in his last seven years of coaching he never had a losing record, and in fact five of those seasons boasted 20 or more wins.

Kevin Timon-was a two-sport athlete at St. Henry High School where he played basketball and baseball as a three-year starter for both teams.

As a senior, he was basketball Most Valuable Player and was selected All-District and All-Region on three occasions.

At Thomas More College, he was again a three-year starter, and, as a senior named as the team's Most Valuable Player.

In 1974, he was invited to the rookie camp of the Kentucky Colonels of the former American Basketball Association.

Timon has served as basketball coach for several area Catholic grade schools for over 15 seasons and he’s also coached Dixie-area Knothole for the same period. At Beechgrove, he’s served as Commissioner of Baseball for the past four years.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the Villa Hills Civic Club (729 Rogers Rd., Villa Hills).

Admission is free and the public is welcome to attend.

-Staff report

Photo: Joe Danneman (provided)