Car Show Returns to Monmouth Street in Newport

Wheels on Monmouth, the City of Newport's car show, returns on Sunday, October 17.

The event will feature cars, bicycles, motorized scooters, motorcycles, and skateboards in a festival that will also have food, drinks, live music, and more entertainment.

Wheels on Monmouth will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in between 5th and 10th streets with entry to the event at 10th and Monmouth Streets. Festivities and activities for the family-friendly free event include:

Live music.

Sidewalk sales.

Food and drinks.

Raffles featuring a 40-inch flat screen TV.

A designated area for motorcycles near Biker Central, including a Swap Meet for shopping.

Bicycle Races at Reser Bicycle Outfitters on East 7th Street.

Professional Skateboard Show coordinated by Galaxie Skate Shop.

Exotic Car Display featuring Porsches, Corvettes and more.

An After Show Car Meet in the Builders Square parking lot on York Street featuring live DJ music.

Additional event details are also posted on Facebook.

A portion of the event proceeds will be contributed to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati - Clem & Ann Buenger Club in Newport

Hosted by the City of Newport, the Newport Foundation, Inc., and shops, stores and businesses along Monmouth Street and across the city, Wheels on Monmouth is designed to bring the community together and share the love of cars while promoting and supporting Newport businesses, said Newport Police Capt. Paul Kunkel, the department's Community Service Division Commander and one of the event organizers.

"The Boys and Girls Club is right across the street from the Newport police and fire departments," Capt. Kunkel said. The club directly impacts and influences a lot of our youth in the city, including fostering a positive attitude toward the police and toward life. So we are proud to support the club's great work."

The car show has been expanded this year to include bikes, motorcycles and scooters to broaden its appeal, Capt. Kunkel said.

"We wanted a whole theme on wheels, so we have some motorcycles along with bikes and scooters," he said.

Registration entry is at the intersection of East 10th and Monmouth streets by the Newport City Building. from 9 a.m. to noon. Online registration is available at www.wheels.as.me until noon on Friday, Oct. 15.

Registration is $20 for cars and $10 for motorcycles. More than 40 plaques will be awarded to registered vehicles.

-Staff report