Gardens of Greenup Reopens After $4.3 Million Renovation

The Welcome House reopened its Gardens of Greenup homes in Covington this week following a $4.3 million renovation.

The Gardens is a supportive housing program for families operated by the Covington-based organization.

It offers affordable housing in twenty units containing 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom apartments.

It is designed to strengthen families by providing affordable, subsidized housing with on-site support services which include Service Coordination, education planning and support, career planning, financial literacy, life skills training, and childcare, the Welcome House said in a news release.

“This renovation is almost a year in the making, we are so excited to have families move back into these apartments with bright, fresh, and new amenities,” said Danielle Amrine, CEO of Welcome House. “We have worked really hard to ensure that the families who live here have all they need when it comes to a safe, clean place to live.”

The project development team, which consisted of Welcome House, Model Property Development, POAH Communities, and Hub + Weber Architects, reimagined the historic buildings to include new appliances, windows, security cameras, heightened ADA compliance, HVAC, new floors and more.

“It’s important that we help our families stabilize and one of the ways we are trying to do that is by providing them with a fully-functional apartment,” said Amrine. “We want our Gardens residents to not have to worry about where they live so they can focus on more important aspects of their lives.”

Funding for this project stemmed from various providers such as Kentucky Housing Corporation, Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing, KeyBank, United States Housing and Urban Development, Lument, Kentucky Heritage Council and National Park Service.

Welcome House hosted an open house for the newly remodeled Gardens at Greenup on.

The property is located at 1102 Greenup Street.

