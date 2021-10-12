NKY Montessori Changes Name to Crescent Ridge Academy

Northern Kentucky Montessori announced a name change: the Crescent Springs private school is now Crescent Ridge Academy.

The 54-year old nonprofit organization offers Montessori education and teacher instruction.

“In 2019, Northern Kentucky Montessori Academy partnered with the Greater Cincinnati Center for Montessori Education to provide Montessori education and instruction for both children and adults,” said Head of School Lisa Dieso. “As these two organizations merged into one, the names were often interchanged and confusing to our community, so we made the decision to participate in a branding study and ultimately a new name and brand identity.”

Crescent Ridge Academy launched a new website and logo, too.

“In our current space, our enrollment is at maximum capacity, and we have begun working with our board of trustees to develop a plan to house our needs well into the future,” said Dieso.

Crescent Ridge Academy is currently the only accredited Montessori school in Northern Kentucky and one of three in Kentucky.

The organization said that its new name and logo are full of meaning, with a crescent moon symbolizing opportunity and imagination, and the word "ridge" connecting to the school's geographic location.