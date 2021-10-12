Resurfacing Part of Mary Ingles Highway to Begin Next Week

A resurfacing project is scheduled for next week on part of Mary Ingles Highway (Ky. 445) in Campbell County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said that base failure work will begin on Monday, October 18 on a stretch of the road between Industrial Road (Ky. 8) and Ky. 6335 (Old Ky. 8).

Work will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Milling and resurfacing will take place beginning the week of Oct. 25 during the same hours, KYTC said.

Drivers should be on the lookout for lane closures and work crews.

Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 29.

-Staff work

Image via PDS