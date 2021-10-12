Spooky Secrets Tour Leads Guests on Two-Mile Around Covington

Fans of Halloween and bizarre things should be made aware of a new walking tour offering close encounters with some "spooky secrets" in Northern Kentucky.

The Spooky Secrets Tour will offer guided, two-mile walks featuring scary tales and gruesome history.

The tour was created by Kathy Witt, author of Secret Cincinnati, and Jill Morenz, who heads the NKY Public Arts Network.

The tour was inspired by Witt's book, and Morenz will lead the tours on five dates this month.

“We’ll share ghost stories, haunted sites and some of the area’s more gruesome history,” Morenz said.

The two-mile walking tour leads attendees from the Covington riverfront to MainStrasse Village, highlighting more than a dozen spooky locales along the way. In addition to the tour, attendees will receive a signed copy of Secret Cincinnati, along with a special bookmark to check off their adventures as they complete them.

There are five October dates available for the tour, each with a maximum of 20 guests. Tickets can be purchased here.

Proceeds from the tour benefit NKY ArtQuest , and other arts-related Catalytic Fund initiatives.

-Staff report

Photo: Old Booth Hospital in Covington (provided)