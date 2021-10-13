Man Killed While Walking on Interstate; Police Close Highway

A man walking on the interstate was killed Wednesday night, Covington Police said.

Interstate 71/75 southbound is closed near the 12th St./Martin Luther King Blvd. exit while officers investigate.

Police were notified at around 8:20 p.m. that the man was walking on the interstate.

While officers were en route, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle or vehicles, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The Covington Police traffic unit and crime lab are on the scene reconstructing the crash.

Police said at 9:15 p.m. that it was not yet known how long the interstate would be closed.

Further details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

-Staff report

Image via traffic cam