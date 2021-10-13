Roy Rogers Restaurant Locations Planned for NKY, Cincinnati

The Western-themed quick-service food chain Roy Rogers is set to have ten new locations across Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, and southeast Indiana over the coming six years, it was announced Wednesday.

Taylor Mill-based One Holland Corp. said that it has entered a new partnership with Roy Rogers, which has revived its franchise opportunities.

Currently, the chain has locations in the eastern states of Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, as well as West Virginia.

Specific local locations were not announced, but One Holland said that it plans to open stores in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Northern Kentucky, as well as Hamilton, Butler, and Clermont counties in Ohio, and Dearborn County in Indiana.

“We couldn’t be happier to be back in the community and deliver new memories to the next generation of Royalists,” says Gregg Koffler, Roy Rogers vice president of franchise sales. “One Holland is the perfect partner to help us reach our goals of expansion and development in the area. The group is an outstanding operator of multiple other concepts in the area and has shown their commitment to quality over the past many years. We look forward to establishing more partnerships like this one to bring our famous beef, burgers and chicken to new communities.”

One Holland Corp. restaurant group CEO and founder Gary Holland said that he recalls the local lore that Roy Rogers, the singing actor and cowboy, was born in downtown Cincinnati in a house that was later torn down to make room for Riverfront Stadium, home to the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals for 30 years. Legend has it that the Rogers's home eventually became second base at Riverfront. He describes Roy Rogers Restaurants as an iconic brand that will be warmly welcomed back to Greater Cincinnati.

"We are thrilled to be involved in bringing Roy Rogers back to Greater Cincinnati as part of the One Holland company of restaurants,” says Holland. “Roy Rogers has an outstanding menu with a higher quality of food than what you see at most quick serve restaurants and has a reputation of cleanliness, consistent service and a friendly staff, which are also the cornerstones of One Holland restaurants."

“One Holland’s values directly align with ours and our mission to remain faithful to the Roy Rogers tradition and focus on our dedication to integrity, honesty, education, safety, family and community involvement,” says Jim Plamondon, co-president of Roy Rogers Franchise Company. “We are proud to work with such a reputable franchise group.”

One Holland Corp. operates franchises of LaRosa's, Skyline Chili, Dunkin', and First Watch, and also operates the Greyhound Tavern in Ft. Mitchell.

-Staff report