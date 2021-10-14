NKY Transportation Projects Receive Grant Funding

Multiple projects in Northern Kentucky received federal grant funding awarded through Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI), Board President and Clermont County (Oh.) Commissioner David Painter announced Thursday.

The organization announced an award of $53.8 million for 26 transportation projects in the local region.

“Unanimously, the OKI board has delivered a nearly $54 million infrastructure package that will enhance a number of areas throughout our eight-county region,” Painter said. “Today’s awards are a major investment in our multi-modal transportation network. These projects will improve mobility and safety for drivers, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians. And, they will raise the quality of life for our citizens.”

Kentucky projects include the purchase of four full-sized hybrid-electric fixed route replacement buses; road improvements in Highland Heights, near NKU; and construction of a 2.4-mile segment of the CVG multi-use trail.

Also in Northern Kentucky, funding will support sidewalk upgrades near schools in the Bellevue and Edgewood.

“Never have these investments been more critical for our economy, our safety and our future,” said OKI CEO Mark Policinski. “They are an investment in both the people and projects of our region. As global competition incessantly challenges us, our infrastructure must be dramatically improved.

“These improvements range from the basic to the advanced; but, they are all aimed at making the region’s work more successful and its quality of life healthier. OKI continues to work hand-in-hand with the region’s communities to identify solutions to their needs and fulfillment to their dreams.”

NKY Projects Awarded Funding:

Bellevue

Fairfield Ave. sidewalk improvements, $616,541 (20% local match)

Safe Routes to School, $288,493 (20% local match)

Boone Co.

CVG Trail East/KY 236 (Donaldson Rd.), $1.1 million (50% local match)

CVG Trail North (multi-use path), $1.3 million (50% local match)

Edgewood

Caywood Ele./Turkeyfoot Middle/Tichenor Middle Safe Routes to School, $324,482 (20% local match)

Elsmere

Ky. 1829/Industrial Rd. at Foundation Drive capacity improvements, $1.1 million (20% local match)

Highland Heights

Sunset Dr. road improvements, $1.3 million (20% local match)

TANK

Replacement of four diesel fixed-route buses, $2.2 million (20% local match)

-Staff report

Photo: Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue (RCN file)