Man Critically Injured in Boone Co. Crash

A man suffered life-threatening injuries when his vehicle collided with a flatbed truck.

The Boone Co. Sheriff's Office was called to the intersection of Burlington Pike and Aero Parkway at around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Preliminary results of an investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Toyota Avalon was in the left turn lane from westbound Burlington Pike preparing to turn on to Oakbrook Drive.

A 2020 Freightliner flatbed truck was traveling east on Burlington Pike with a green light when the Avalon made an abrupt left turn in front of it, the sheriff's office said.

The Avalon driver was found unconscious and air-lifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Eastbound Burlington Pike was closed following the crash.

