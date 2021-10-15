Worker Shortages Affect Hunters' Ability to Have Deer Processed

Glier's Best Deer Processing, operated by the Glier's Meats (of goetta fame), announced that it will suspend all deer processing services for the remainder of the 2021 season because of a shortage of workers.

In a statement on its website, Best Deer Processing says it has made the decision to better situate itself for the 2022 season.

However, one section of the statement reads: "We sincerely hope that we can come back, better than ever for the 2022 Deer Season, but due to the current situation and the uncertainty of how long it will last, that is a promise we don’t know that we can keep."

Kerry Schall, director of marketing and special events at the Covington-based business, said that the facility processes hundreds of deer each season and is the largest in the area to his knowledge.

"It’s very difficult to keep up with the demand right now," Schall said. "And when we do deer season it becomes a seven-days-a-week thing - and we’re not able to keep up with it."

Bill Finke and Sons, a Ft. Wright butcher that is known for processing deer amongst other services, made the decision last year to stop processing deer during the modern-rifle season, because the workload became too much.

Alex Neiman, who works behind the counter of Finke's, estimated the shop used to process more than 500 dear each season before making the change - he said that now the shop does approximately 100.

"It's just a lot of work," Neiman said.

Dan Hassert, a Covington resident and avid hunter said that he's worried about the amount of meat that could go to waste because these processing options are no longer available and Kentucky's hunting season permitted a two-day period for black-powder-rifles over the weekend of October 16 and 17.

“We eat more venison than any other meat, so getting the notice from Glier's was definitely a disappointment, even if I understand it," Hassert said. "For us, it’ll just mean more time butchering and less time hunting or doing other things. But a lot of hunters don’t have either the space, equipment, knowledge, time, or willingness to cut up and package the deer they kill, so my guess is there will be people with a dead deer on the ground scrambling to find another processor.”

-Connor Wall, associate editor

Photo provided