Four Juveniles Arrested, Deputy Injured; Suspects Face Attempted Murder Charge

Four juveniles were arrested early Saturday morning charged with attempted murder and receiving stolen property following an event that involved the injuring of a Boone County Sheriff's deputy.

The sheriff's office said that at around 10:30 Friday night, the four young suspects arrived on Twin Hills Court in Union in a stolen vehicle, then entered an unlocked vehicle where they found a residential garage door opener.

The garage door was opened and a vehicle inside was also entered by the suspects, investigators said. That prompted the homeowners to call police.

The suspects fled the scene in the same reportedly stolen Audi SUV.

Sheriff's deputies located that Audi on Rice Pike and attempted to stop it on U.S. 42 where the suspects fled in the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said that the vehicle nearly struck a police cruiser as it fled from Union towards Florence.

Lt. Chris Hall was positioned on U.S. 42 at I-75 to deploy stop sticks but the fleeing Audi struck Hall as he was outside his cruiser. The Audi continued before suspects abandoned it in Erlanger near Commonwealth Avenue and Baker Street.

Lt. Hall was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his arms and legs. He was released later in the morning.

A heavy police presence involving eleven different Northern Kentucky law enforcement agencies arrived in the area of Baker and Commonwealth.

The sheriff's office said that the four juvenile suspects were eventually picked up on Riggs Road in Erlanger by a man and a woman who were hailed through a community ride-sharing page.

Deputies located and stopped the vehicle where the man and woman, who were not associated with the suspects, complied with law enforcement.

The four juveniles were taken into custody at around 1:20 a.m. and taken to the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Center on charges to include attempted murder and receiving stolen property, the sheriff's office said.

The man and woman in the vehicle are cooperating with investigators and will not face charges, the sheriff's office said.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, said the Boone County Sheriff's Office, which was assisted in the case by the Kenton County Police Department, Kenton County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Mitchell Police Department, Villa Hills Police Department, Edgewood Police Department, Lakeside Park Police Department, Elsmere Police Department, Independence Police Department, Erlanger Police Department, Covington Police Department and Fort Wright Police Department.

The Florence Police Department is handling the accident reconstruction investigation.

-Staff report