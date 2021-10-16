NKY Football: Ludlow, Holmes Win Big; Full Scoreboard

Another week of high school football is in the books. RCN contributor Jason Finnell reports from the Ludlow-Bellevue game and RCN photographer Brian Frey has a slideshow of photos from the Holmes-Harrison Co. game. The full NKY scoreboard is below.

Ludlow rolled Bellevue, 40-0, as Braxton Newborn carried the Panthers with four touchdowns on Homecoming evening. The win was Ludlow’s first since its season opener on August 20, but the Panthers can salvage an otherwise disappointing season with another district win next week and gain momentum into the playoffs as the calendar turns to November in just over two weeks.

Newborn’s early nine-yard touchdown run put the Panthers ahead early, 7-0, but Bellevue seemed poised to close out the opening quarter, match Ludlow, and potentially change the game’s momentum. However, it was not meant to be. And as it turned out, the Tigers would come no closer to the end zone than it did with 57 seconds left when running back Zach Noonchester fumbled at the four-yard line. Ludlow pounced immediately with Newborn racing around the right side ninety-six yards for his second touchdown and a 14-0 advantage for the Panthers. The Tigers offense was plagued by errant quarterback-center exchanges all night seemingly as it was piecing together a decent drive only to fall apart with a turnover. After Bellevue was stopped short on fourth down, Newborn made the Tigers pay with another long run. However, a holding penalty nullified his would-be touchdown and the Panthers had first-and-23 on their own 44-yard line. Ludlow quarterback Brogan O’Brien rolled to his right and found Jaxson Rice open down the sideline for a 51-yard reception to the Tigers five. One play later it was Newborn into the end zone from five yards out on a direct snap and the Panthers extended their lead to twenty-one.

Bellevue inched its way closer inside Ludlow territory to begin the third quarter, but another bad snap was recovered by the Panthers. As Ludlow crossed over midfield, O’Brien’s keeper through the middle placed his team at the Tigers 35, and Newborn’s name was called. He came through with his second longest TD run of the night, this time thirty-five yards and a 28-0 lead with over six minutes remaining in the quarter. When Bellevue’s fourth down attempt came up short, O’Brien looked downfield for another Panthers scoring opportunity. He connected with Rice for a 73-yard touchdown reception and a 34-0 lead. The 35-yard extra point came up short as Ludlow committed an unsportsmanlike penalty after Rice’s score, pushing the point-after attempt back fifteen yards. Ludlow closed out its first district victory with a 10-yard keeper from O’Brien, who initially lost his balance, but recovered and stumbled his way across the goal line for a Panthers score. With a 40-0 advantage and a running clock, Bellevue retained possession for the game’s final five-plus minutes but were unable to put points on the board as time ran out.

Ludlow (2-6) travels to Davis Field to face 4-4 Dayton next Friday in another district matchup, while Bellevue (1-7) stays home and faces 6-2 NewCath.

-Jason Finnell

NKY SCOREBOARD Harrison Co. 7 Holmes 58 The Bulldogs concluded the last of their home games with a big win. Holmes is now 6-2 on the season and visit Scott next week in a Thursday game. Photos from this game are at the bottom of the article.

Dayton 6

Newport Central Catholic 23

The Thoroughbreds extend their win-streak to five games and New Cath is now 6-2 on the season. The 'Breds visit Bellevue next week. Dayton, meanwhile, drops to 4-4 and will host Ludlow next week.

Newport 14

Holy Cross 47

Holy Cross ran up the scoreboard in claiming its first win since opening week. The Indians are now 2-6 on the year and visit Ludlow next week. Newport saw its two-game win-streak snapped as the Wildcats fall to 3-6 before next week's trip to Beechwood.

Scott 27

Boyd Co. 16

The Eagles are flying high, winners of four consecutive games. Scott (6-2) welcomes Holmes next Thursday.

Covington Catholic 8

Highlands 7

In this low-scoring match-up of traditional local powers, Cov Cath nipped its hosts in Fort Thomas. The Colonels are 5-3 on the season and visit Conner next week. Highlands falls to 4-5 and will wrap up the regular season next week at Cooper.

Campbell Co. 24

Simon Kenton 41

Two programs having challenging seasons collided in Independence on Friday night and Simon Kenton walked away with a win. The Pioneers improve to 2-6 on the season and visit Ryle next Saturday. Campbell Co., which started the season with a win but has lost every game since, is now 1-7. The Camels host Dixie Heights next week.

Ryle 13

Dixie Heights 12

The Raiders escaped Edgewood to improve to 6-2 on the season. Ryle welcomes Simon Kenton to Union next Saturday. Dixie falls to 4-4 and will visit Campbell Co. next week.

Bishop Brossart 15

Paris 6

The Mustangs remain unstopped, improving to a perfect 9-0 this season. The regular season wraps up next week at Pendleton Co.

Boone Co. 0

Cooper 34

Make it three wins in a row for the Jaguars, who are now 6-2 on the year. Cooper welcomes Highlands next week. Boone Co. dropped its fourth straight game and is now 3-6 on the season. The Rebels have next week off before the regular season finale at Lexington Tates Creek on Oct. 29.

Notes: Walton-Verona (5-3) is at Louisville Shawnee on Saturday; Beechwood (8-0) defeated Lloyd (2-6), 62-6 on Thursday.

Scoreboard compiled by Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photos by Brian Frey