CVG Airport Announces Reopening of Runway 9/27, Aircraft Operations Returning to Usual Patterns

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) announced Monday that it is reopening runway 9/27 after rehabilitation work, which included new asphalt, concrete and lighting updates.

Runway 9/27 is the airport’s longest and most utilized runway which directionally runs east/west. The overall project represents a $69 million investment in airfield infrastructure.

Closure of the runway for major rehabilitation began in March of this year and is now complete, the airport said in a news release.

The project also includes work on adjacent taxiways that will continue into 2022, but aircraft operations will be returning to usual patterns (prior to March 2021) over the next few weeks.

Planning and design of the project began in early 2019 and construction activities started in the fall of 2020.

To minimize impacts on operations and surrounding communities, CVG worked with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and cargo partners to compress the project schedule impacting the runway to one year (six to seven-month closure timeframe) versus the typical two years it would take for a project of this size, the announcement said.

“We are grateful that the phase of the project involving runway closure is complete as this infrastructure benefits the airport and all of our airline partners,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “This project will position CVG well for pandemic recovery and future growth.”

