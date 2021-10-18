Gateway to Offer Free Tuition to New, Some Returning Students Next Semester

Gateway Community & Technical College announced Monday that it is now offering free tuition to new students in the Spring 2022 semester that starts in January.

“We know that the ongoing pandemic has made a lot of people put their life and education goals on hold for many different reasons,” said Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president. “This scholarship, where students can get their first semester on us, will remove the financial barrier that many new students face.”

Gateway is offering free tuition through a scholarship that is available to any first-time Gateway student or any previous Gateway student who has taken at least a year off.

Free Tuition Scholarship Criteria

Eligible recipients must be a first time Gateway/KCTCS student or have been gone for over a year. Complete a 2021-2022 FAFSA application (they don't need to be eligible for aid). If the recipient is a Kentucky resident, they must complete a Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship Application (not required if pursuing an Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree). Students do not need to enroll in a Work Ready eligible program to be eligible for this scholarship. They must enroll as a credential-seeking student, taking courses toward earning a college credential. Only courses required in degree program are eligible for free tuition. Apply for free tuition scholarship by Nov. 15, 2021. Recipients must be enrolled in a minimum of six Gateway credit hours at the time award is made and have Gateway listed as home campus. Recipients must be enrolled in classes by Nov. 29, 2021.

The deadline to apply for free tuition is Nov. 15, 2021.

This is a “last-dollar in” tuition only scholarship, meaning after all other financial aid or third-party payments (excluding student loans) are applied, the scholarship will cover the remaining tuition balance, the announcement said. Funding is limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information about the announcement, go to gateway.kctcs.edu/free.

-Staff report