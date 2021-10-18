Photos: Bengals Veterans Join Vaccination Effort at Holmes High School

Six former Cincinnati Bengals joined a COVID-19 vaccination effort at Holmes High School over the weekend.

The campaign arrived in Covington on Saturday as part of a partnership between the NFL Alumni Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

All three COVID-19 vaccinations available in the U.S. were deployed at the event.

At Holmes, participants met former Bengals stars Anthony Munoz, Jim Breech, David Fulcher, Solomon Wilcots, Robert Jackson, and David Wilkins.

RCN photographer Brian Frey produced these photos.