Thomas More President's Contract Extended; TMU Field Renamed

Thomas More University President Joseph Chillo received a contract extension, the school's board of trustees announced.

Chillo's contract now runs through May 2026.

At the public launch of the University’s Second Century Campaign, Trustees Chairperson Judith Marlowe cited the board’s high regard for Chillo’s accomplishments in academics, fundraising, and institutional development, as well as his focus on student success during his first two years in office.

“As the Catholic University of the Diocese of Covington, Thomas More needs a visionary leader who builds upon the distinguished legacy of this University by discovering and pursuing exciting opportunities that reinforce and advance our reputation for excellence in Catholic liberal arts education. In 2019, our search for a president committed to service, collaboration, diversity, inclusion and student-centered leadership identified Dr. Chillo, who not only embodies those qualities but also an eagerness to explore new initiatives and provide intentional, strategic guidance,” said Marlowe. “This extension will ensure that he leads Thomas More’s full implementation of the bold new strategic plan, Lighting the Way, as well as our Second Century Campaign to fund these significant initiatives.”

Chillo said that he looks forward to advancing the goals set two years ago and leading the University toward an innovative future with new initiatives.

"I am truly honored and excited to continue the work that we set out to accomplish in June 2019. We have taken a number of steps to increase enrollment, grow our endowment, expand the size of our campus, and create an exciting vision for the second century of Thomas More University for our students, alumni, faculty, and staff,” said Chillo. “Over the next five years, we plan to expand and elevate the University as the region's premier Catholic Liberal Arts University through the development of new academic programs, academic and athletic facilities, and the continued focus on a mission-driven educational experience for our students. This will ensure a dynamic and distinctive experience for our students as they benefit from a values-based Catholic education."

In other news from the Crestview Hills campus, the turf athletic field adjacent to Griffin Plaza will now be known as Republic Bank Field, in recognition of an investment from Republic Bank & Trust Company and the Republic Bank Foundation to support the university’s Second Century Campaign.

The name was revealed during a homecoming football game over the weekend.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Republic Bank and for the generosity of the Republic Bank Foundation. Their generous investment in our students is emblematic of the bank’s strong commitment to leadership, service, and education in the greater Cincinnati region,” Chillo said.

Republic Bank Field is home to seven of the university’s 28 intercollegiate athletic programs including football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s track & field, and rugby.

Republic Bank has been the official bank of Thomas More University since 2016. The bank also sponsors the university’s Institute for Career Development and Graduate School Planning, a signature program within the Thomas More Success Center.

“As we have launched the most ambitious fundraising campaign in University history, it is an incredible feeling to know that we have such strong philanthropic support from one of our most trusted partners in Republic Bank,” said TMU Vice President for Institutional Advancement Kevin Reynolds.

“We are proud to continue to partner with Thomas More University with their long history of academic and athletic excellence,” said Tom Saelinger, market president for Northern Kentucky and Ohio for Republic Bank. Jason Payne, Managing Director of the Northern Kentucky Market for Republic Bank, and a 2015 graduate of the Thomas More Master of Business Administration program adds, “We couldn’t be more excited to be affiliated with the Saints athletic program as they step into the next chapter. Republic Bank Field is a signature opportunity for us to support Thomas More!”

-Staff report

