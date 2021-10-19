Fifteen NKY Businesses Awarded Grants

The Duke Energy Foundation and Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Foundation have partnered for the second year to provide grant funding to local minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses.

Nearly 100 businesses applied for the NKY Small Business Grants for Minority-, Women- and Veteran-Owned Businesses. Fifteen businesses from across Northern Kentucky were selected for grants in varying amounts up to $10,000.

“A thriving small business community is vital to our region’s recovery from the pandemic,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “These grants will help businesses owned by people of color, immigrants, women and veterans successfully move forward. We’re grateful for the Northern Kentucky Chamber’s continued partnership in supporting our small business community.”

The businesses receiving grants are:

AmerAsia Café & Bar LLC (Kenton Co.)

BomDia Massage & Wellness PLLC (Kenton Co.)

Colette Paperie (Boone Co.)

Danyelle’s Bellevue Tavern (Campbell Co.)

Galactic Fried Chicken LLC (Campbell Co.)

Greenline Salon (Kenton Co.)

Imaginations Abound Early Learning Center (Kenton Co.)

Japan-America Culture Exchange LLC / dba Nagomi Japanese Restaurant (Kenton Co.)

Kate’sCatering and Personal Chef Services (Campbell Co.)

Leadership Bridges LLC (Kenton Co.)

Spotted Yeti Media (Kenton Co.)

Reality Tuesday Café (Kenton Co.)

Red Bear Inc. (Boone Co.)

Rich’s Proper Food and Drink (Kenton Co.)

Taste on Elm (Kenton Co.)

The program was open to qualifying businesses with 50 employees or less that are Duke Energy customers in Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton and Pendleton counties. Applications were reviewed by a diverse panel of judges comprised of business and community leaders from a variety of industries, partner organizations and Duke Energy representatives.

More than 160 businesses applied for the first round of the NKY Small Business Grants for minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses in July 2020, with 17 local businesses receiving assistance.

Leisa Mulcahy, Managing Director of GROW NKY and Vice President of Workforce at the NKY Chamber, said the grants will give underserved businesses in the region the chance to not just survive, but thrive.

“As our local business community and the national economy continue to rebound from the impacts of COVID-19, it is imperative that the local businesses we support – especially those that are underserved – have the resources they need to endure and even flourish in this new economic landscape,” said Mulcahy. “The generous support of the Duke Energy Foundation enables the continued recovery of our economy and community.”

-Staff report