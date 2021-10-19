NKU Men Picked 3rd, Women Selected 4th in Horizon League Preseason Poll
The Northern Kentucky Norse were picked third in the preseason Horizon League poll, and players Trevon Faulkner and Marques Warrick were selected as members of the preseason All-Horizon League Second Team.
The poll and teams are voted on by league coaches, athletic communication directors, and members of the media.
This marks the fifth-straight season in which the Norse were chosen in the top-three of the preseason poll.
Cleveland State was the top pick, followed by Wright State.
NKU has finished no lower than third place in the regular season in the past five years, and has won two regular season titles (2018 and 2019). The Norse have also won three conference tournament titles.
The Norse have recorded a 73-28 record against Horizon League competition since 2016-17, a record bested only by Wright State.
Faulkner garnered recognition on the All-Horizon League Second Team last season after finishing the year averaging 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. With 965 career points, the Harrodsburg, Kentucky (Mercer County), native enters the 2021-22 campaign needing 35 points to become the 30th member of NKU’s 1,000-point club.
Warrick is the reigning Horizon League Freshman of the Year who, in addition to highlighting the all-freshmen team, was placed on the All-Horizon League Third Team last year. He averaged 15.8 points per game and poured in at least 20 points 10 times. The native of Lexington, Kentucky (Henry Clay), was also named Horizon League Freshman of the Week seven times.
The Norse return a bevy of experience in addition to Faulkner and Warrick, including 91 percent of the team’s scoring, 87 percent rebounding and 84 percent of the minutes played.
NKU opens the season against Wheeling on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at BB&T Arena and then hosts reigning SOCON regular-season and tournament champion UNC-Greensboro on Friday, Nov. 12.
2021-22 #HLMBB Preseason Poll Results
Pl. School
1. Cleveland State
2. Wright State
3. Northern Kentucky
4. Milwaukee
5. Detroit Mercy
6. Oakland
7. Youngstown State
8. UIC
9. Purdue Fort Wayne
10. RMU
11. Green Bay
12. IUPUI
Preseason Player of the Year
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
Preseason All-League First Team (alphabetical order by school)
Torrey Patton, Cleveland State
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee
Jalen Moore, Oakland
Grant Basile, Wright State
Preseason All-League Second Team (alphabetical order by school)
DeAndre Gholston, Milwaukee
Trevon Faulkner, Northern Kentucky
Marques Warrick, Northern Kentucky
Jarred Godfrey, Purdue Fort Wayne
Tanner Holden, Wright State
NKU women selected fourth in conference pre-season poll
The Northern Kentucky women's team was selected in the fourth position in the Horizon League's preseason poll.
NKU also landed players on the first-team and second-team preseason All-Horizon League teams.
2021-22 #HLWBB Preseason Poll
Pl. Team
1. IUPUI
2. Milwaukee
3. Green Bay
4. Northern Kentucky
5. Oakland
6. Cleveland State
T7. Wright State
T7. Youngstown State
9. RMU
10. UIC
11. Purdue Fort Wayne
12. Detroit Mercy
Preseason All-League First Team (alphabetical order by school)
Rachel McLimore, IUPUI
Macee Williams, IUPUI
Megan Walstad, Milwaukee
Lindsey Duvall, Northern Kentucky
Kahlaijah Dean, Oakland
Preseason All-League Second Team (alphabetical order by school)
Destiny Leo, Cleveland State
Meghan Pingel, Green Bay
Ivy Turner, Northern Kentucky
Sol Castro, RMU
Chelsea Olson, Youngstown State
-Staff report