NKU Men Picked 3rd, Women Selected 4th in Horizon League Preseason Poll

The Northern Kentucky Norse were picked third in the preseason Horizon League poll, and players Trevon Faulkner and Marques Warrick were selected as members of the preseason All-Horizon League Second Team.

The poll and teams are voted on by league coaches, athletic communication directors, and members of the media.

This marks the fifth-straight season in which the Norse were chosen in the top-three of the preseason poll.

Cleveland State was the top pick, followed by Wright State.

NKU has finished no lower than third place in the regular season in the past five years, and has won two regular season titles (2018 and 2019). The Norse have also won three conference tournament titles.

The Norse have recorded a 73-28 record against Horizon League competition since 2016-17, a record bested only by Wright State.

Faulkner garnered recognition on the All-Horizon League Second Team last season after finishing the year averaging 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. With 965 career points, the Harrodsburg, Kentucky (Mercer County), native enters the 2021-22 campaign needing 35 points to become the 30th member of NKU’s 1,000-point club.

Warrick is the reigning Horizon League Freshman of the Year who, in addition to highlighting the all-freshmen team, was placed on the All-Horizon League Third Team last year. He averaged 15.8 points per game and poured in at least 20 points 10 times. The native of Lexington, Kentucky (Henry Clay), was also named Horizon League Freshman of the Week seven times.

The Norse return a bevy of experience in addition to Faulkner and Warrick, including 91 percent of the team’s scoring, 87 percent rebounding and 84 percent of the minutes played.

NKU opens the season against Wheeling on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at BB&T Arena and then hosts reigning SOCON regular-season and tournament champion UNC-Greensboro on Friday, Nov. 12.

2021-22 #HLMBB Preseason Poll Results

Pl. School

1. Cleveland State

2. Wright State

3. Northern Kentucky

4. Milwaukee

5. Detroit Mercy

6. Oakland

7. Youngstown State

8. UIC

9. Purdue Fort Wayne

10. RMU

11. Green Bay

12. IUPUI

Preseason Player of the Year

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Preseason All-League First Team (alphabetical order by school)

Torrey Patton, Cleveland State

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee

Jalen Moore, Oakland

Grant Basile, Wright State

Preseason All-League Second Team (alphabetical order by school)

DeAndre Gholston, Milwaukee

Trevon Faulkner, Northern Kentucky

Marques Warrick, Northern Kentucky

Jarred Godfrey, Purdue Fort Wayne

Tanner Holden, Wright State

NKU women selected fourth in conference pre-season poll

The Northern Kentucky women's team was selected in the fourth position in the Horizon League's preseason poll.

NKU also landed players on the first-team and second-team preseason All-Horizon League teams.

2021-22 #HLWBB Preseason Poll

Pl. Team

1. IUPUI

2. Milwaukee

3. Green Bay

4. Northern Kentucky

5. Oakland

6. Cleveland State

T7. Wright State

T7. Youngstown State

9. RMU

10. UIC

11. Purdue Fort Wayne

12. Detroit Mercy

Preseason All-League First Team (alphabetical order by school)

Rachel McLimore, IUPUI

Macee Williams, IUPUI

Megan Walstad, Milwaukee

Lindsey Duvall, Northern Kentucky

Kahlaijah Dean, Oakland

Preseason All-League Second Team (alphabetical order by school)

Destiny Leo, Cleveland State

Meghan Pingel, Green Bay

Ivy Turner, Northern Kentucky

Sol Castro, RMU

Chelsea Olson, Youngstown State

