Packaging Company Awarded Incentives to Locate New Facility in Boone Co.

Summit Packaging Solutions announced Tuesday that it will locate its first Kentucky facility in Boone County where it will make an investment of more than $18.3 million to create 69 full-time jobs and 185 contracted positions.

“As our economy continues to surge ahead despite the challenges of the pandemic, Summit’s decision to expand into Northern Kentucky is great news for our state and the citizens of Boone County,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in the announcement. “The creation of more than 250 high-quality jobs means new opportunities for area residents, and I appreciate Summit for its investment in Northern Kentucky.”



Summit’s new 276,000-square-foot Operations Center of Excellence will improve the company’s ability to serve the Midwest market in support of new and existing customers in the region, the announcement said. In addition to 185 contracted production line jobs at the Summit operation, the nearly 70 direct full-time positions will include assembly and production, maintenance, management and supervisor roles. Company leaders expect the facility to be operational by November.



The region’s extensive transportation network, availability of a skilled workforce and strong community partnerships contributed to the company’s decision to locate in Northern Kentucky.



“We are excited to build a new Operations Center of Excellence in Northern Kentucky,” said Adam C. Walker, Summit’s CEO. “This new location will allow us to attract world-class talent that will help us to continue inventing for customers for years to come. The team did a great job of selecting this site, and we look forward to becoming an even bigger part of the community.”



Established in 1984, Summit was acquired by a holding company founded by Walker in 2014. The company since has grown with multiple acquisitions, now operating assembly operations in Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with corporate offices in Georgia and West Chester, Ohio. Summit’s services include customization, assembly of full pallet displays, PDQs, kits, permanent and temporary displays, multipacks, shrink-wrapping and banding, labeling, print-registered bundle wrapping and distribution, and transportation.



Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore welcomed Summit to unincorporated Boone County.



“After a national search, I’m thrilled that Summit Packaging Solutions chose to launch a new manufacturing facility in Boone County,” Judge/Executive Moore said. “Summit is an excellent addition to Northern Kentucky’s consumer products goods (CPG) industry base.”



Northern Kentucky Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume applauded Summit’s decision to locate in the Cincinnati region.



“Northern Kentucky provides logistics and manufacturing advantages to businesses who serve CPG companies and the majority of consumers in the United States,” Crume said. “Summit is an excellent example of a company wanting to be closer to its CPG customers and choosing a location that has strong creative services, operations and supply chain talent.”



To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in September preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $750,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $18.3 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 69 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $34 including benefits across those jobs.



By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.



In addition, Summit can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.